Strictly star admits to falling asleep in the middle of rehearsals

Alex Cope fell asleep in rehearsals this week
Alex Cope fell asleep in rehearsals this week (BBC)
  • Strictly Come Dancing star Lewis Cope fell asleep in rehearsals this week.
  • Cope was in the middle of rehearsing the Rumba he will be performing with Katya Jones on Saturday night.
  • Jones revealed that she was giving Cope instructions only to realise that he was no longer awake.
  • The humorous incident occurred on Thursday, two days before Cope and Jones will perform their dance.
  • Cope and Jones were the first couple on this year’s show to score a perfect 40.
