Strictly star admits to falling asleep in the middle of rehearsals
- Strictly Come Dancing star Lewis Cope fell asleep in rehearsals this week.
- Cope was in the middle of rehearsing the Rumba he will be performing with Katya Jones on Saturday night.
- Jones revealed that she was giving Cope instructions only to realise that he was no longer awake.
- The humorous incident occurred on Thursday, two days before Cope and Jones will perform their dance.
- Cope and Jones were the first couple on this year’s show to score a perfect 40.