Strictly cast reveal the meal they share after every show
- Strictly Come Dancing stars have revealed a surprising backstage secret from the show.
- Celebrities Lewis Cope and Balvinder Sopal, alongside professional partners Katya Jones and Julian Caillon, disclosed that the cast and crew are treated to Domino's pizza after every live show.
- Julian Caillon expressed amazement at the quantity of pizzas ordered, while Cope estimated around 100 pizzas are delivered nightly.
- Cope shared his preference for Texas BBQ pizza, and Jones said she favours thin and crispy pepperoni.
