Why Strictly star missed last week’s show and when will he return?
- Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stefan Dennis missed last week's show after suffering an episode of vertigo.
- The 66-year-old Neighbours actor confirmed on It Takes Two that he received hospital care and is now recovered.
- Dennis will return to the competition this week with his professional partner, Dianne Buswell, to dance a Charleston.
- Buswell denied online conspiracy theories suggesting her own illness or pregnancy was the real reason for their absence.
- She clarified that Dennis was genuinely unwell and that she is 'fine' and 'very capable', despite being pregnant.