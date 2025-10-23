Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly contestant’s flight home delayed for weeks amid injury woes

Stefan Dennis quits Strictly Come Dancing after 'significant' injury
  • Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stefan Dennis has been forced to withdraw from the competition due to a serious calf injury.
  • The Neighbours actor is unable to fly back to his home in Australia until next month, as doctors have advised against air travel due to the risk of deep vein thrombosis.
  • Dennis told the Mirror that he is “devastated” at having to leave the show, saying: “I just feel like I’ve let everyone down.”
  • He also said his wife, actor Gail Easdale, is “pretty upset” that he cannot return home for at least two weeks.
  • Dennis had previously missed a week of the competition in October due to a vertigo spell, but had returned to perform last weekend.
