Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood reacts to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s exit
- Craig Revel Horwood has expressed his surprise at the exit of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman from Strictly Come Dancing.
- He learned of their departure via Instagram at the same time as the public, he said on Loose Women.
- Horwood said he was sad, as he had worked with Tess Daly since May 2004.
- It was “the end of an era”, he said.
- Despite his personal feelings, he said that he celebrates people moving on, considering it a “good thing”.