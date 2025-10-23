Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood reacts to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s exit

Craig Revel Horwood reacts to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's Strictly exit
  • Craig Revel Horwood has expressed his surprise at the exit of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman from Strictly Come Dancing.
  • He learned of their departure via Instagram at the same time as the public, he said on Loose Women.
  • Horwood said he was sad, as he had worked with Tess Daly since May 2004.
  • It was “the end of an era”, he said.
  • Despite his personal feelings, he said that he celebrates people moving on, considering it a “good thing”.
