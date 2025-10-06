Thomas Skinner says he wasn’t ‘good enough’ for Strictly
- Thomas Skinner and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden were the first couple to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday evening.
- The pair failed to win over the judges with their salsa to “Bonkers” by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden.
- Skinner, a social media star, admitted he was “good enough” for the show and moves “like a fridge”, despite having a laugh.
- Judge Craig Revel Horwood criticised his performance, saying it looked like a “weightlifting competition in Skegness”.
- Dowden praised Skinner's hard work and development, noting he had fallen in love with dancing during their partnership.