Thomas Skinner says he wasn’t ‘good enough’ for Strictly

Amy Dowden and Thomas Skinner eliminated from Strictly
  • Thomas Skinner and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden were the first couple to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday evening.
  • The pair failed to win over the judges with their salsa to “Bonkers” by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden.
  • Skinner, a social media star, admitted he was “good enough” for the show and moves “like a fridge”, despite having a laugh.
  • Judge Craig Revel Horwood criticised his performance, saying it looked like a “weightlifting competition in Skegness”.
  • Dowden praised Skinner's hard work and development, noting he had fallen in love with dancing during their partnership.
