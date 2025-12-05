Former Strictly dancer to perform with beloved special guest during musicals week
- McFly's Tom Fletcher is scheduled to dance with Paddington Bear during Strictly Come Dancing's upcoming Musicals Week quarter-final.
- Fletcher, a former contestant who wrote the music and lyrics for the new Paddington musical, joins other special guests, including the cast of the Olivier Award-winning musical parody, Titanique.
- The show will feature a new dance relay, a first for the competition, involving the five remaining contestants performing a five-minute routine choreographed by Matt Flint.
- The relay will see couples like Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon and Karen Carney and Carlos Gu perform routines from various musicals.
- Doctor Who star Alex Kingston and professional dancer Johannes Radebe were eliminated in the previous episode, with the next shows airing on Saturday at 6:50 pm and Sunday at 7:45 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.