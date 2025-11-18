Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly star clarifies absence from spin-off show following fan concern

Strictly's Vicky Pattison makes tearful apology after show exit
  • Vicky Pattison, recently eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, was absent from Monday night's spin-off show, It Takes Two.
  • Her absence from the traditional post-elimination appearance sparked worry and confusion among fans on social media.
  • Pattison clarified on Instagram that she missed the show due to prior commitments for her 38th birthday celebrations.
  • She confirmed that she and her professional partner, Kai Widdrington, are scheduled to appear on It Takes Two on Wednesday.
  • Pattison and Widdrington were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday after their jive failed to impress judges in a dance-off.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in