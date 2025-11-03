Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly’s Vito Coppola praises ‘little sister’ Ellie Goldstein following elimination

Strictly’s Vito delivers emotional message to Ellie following elimination
  • Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola and his partner Ellie Goldstein were eliminated from the competition on Sunday, 2 November.
  • The couple's exit occurred after they lost a dance-off against Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.
  • Coppola delivered an emotional speech to Goldstein, telling her she had "changed my life forever" and promising they would be "friends forever".
  • He described how earlier this year, he prayed for a “beautiful angel to enter his life” and “now you have arrived”.
  • Goldstein, 23, reciprocated by thanking her professional partner for "making my days so much better".
