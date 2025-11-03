Strictly’s Vito Coppola praises ‘little sister’ Ellie Goldstein following elimination
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola and his partner Ellie Goldstein were eliminated from the competition on Sunday, 2 November.
- The couple's exit occurred after they lost a dance-off against Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.
- Coppola delivered an emotional speech to Goldstein, telling her she had "changed my life forever" and promising they would be "friends forever".
- He described how earlier this year, he prayed for a “beautiful angel to enter his life” and “now you have arrived”.
- Goldstein, 23, reciprocated by thanking her professional partner for "making my days so much better".