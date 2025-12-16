BBC call latest Strictly rumour ‘pure speculation’

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

  • Reports suggesting Strictly Come Dancing would relocate from London to Salford for its 2026 series have been dismissed by the BBC.
  • A BBC spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that there are "no plans to move" the popular dancing competition, calling the claims "pure speculation".
  • The upcoming grand final will be the last episode for long-standing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who are departing the show.
  • Daly and Winkleman issued a joint statement, expressing their love for the show and confirming they always intended to leave together.
  • Lioness Karen Carney, YouTube star George Clarke, and actor Amber Davies will compete in the Strictly final for the Glitterball trophy.
