Who is the bookies’ favorite to be next year’s Super Bowl halftime performer?
- Miley Cyrus is currently the favorite to headline the Super Bowl XI halftime show, according to sportsbook odds.
- Gambling company FanDuel released its opening odds, placing Cyrus at +310, making her the most favored artist among betters.
- Fans online support Cyrus, citing her diverse discography spanning pop, country, and rock, and her numerous hit songs.
- Rapper Cardi B (+440) and Taylor Swift (+490) are also strong contenders for the coveted halftime performance slot.
- The NFL typically announces the Super Bowl halftime show act in September, meaning an official confirmation is still months away.
