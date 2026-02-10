Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is the bookies’ favorite to be next year’s Super Bowl halftime performer?

Bad Bunny delivered a showstopping halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl
Bad Bunny delivered a showstopping halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl (Getty Images)
  • Miley Cyrus is currently the favorite to headline the Super Bowl XI halftime show, according to sportsbook odds.
  • Gambling company FanDuel released its opening odds, placing Cyrus at +310, making her the most favored artist among betters.
  • Fans online support Cyrus, citing her diverse discography spanning pop, country, and rock, and her numerous hit songs.
  • Rapper Cardi B (+440) and Taylor Swift (+490) are also strong contenders for the coveted halftime performance slot.
  • The NFL typically announces the Super Bowl halftime show act in September, meaning an official confirmation is still months away.
