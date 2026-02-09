Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Music icons and NFL legends among celebrities spotted at Super Bowl

Green Day preforms hit song "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" at 2026 Super Bowl
  • Super Bowl 60 between New York Patriots and Seattle Seahawks has attracted a number of celebrities to NFL’s biggest game.
  • Chris Pratt rocked a Seahawks jersey to give a rousing introduction to the team before they ran out onto the field while Jon Bon Jovi delivered the Patriots' intro.
  • Stars including NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Travis Kelce and Apple CEO Tim Cook were on the sidelines ahead of the game while Jay-Z's daugther, Blue Ivy, leaped in one of the end zones to take a photo.
  • During the TV coverage, comedian and actor Adam Sandler, tennis legend Roger Federer and Flavor Flav were spotted in the stadium.
  • Green Day performed a medley of their hits, including an uncensored American Idiot, during a tribute to former Super Bowl MVPs with Bad Bunny to perform his highly anticipated halftime show.
