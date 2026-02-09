Music icons and NFL legends among celebrities spotted at Super Bowl
- Super Bowl 60 between New York Patriots and Seattle Seahawks has attracted a number of celebrities to NFL’s biggest game.
- Chris Pratt rocked a Seahawks jersey to give a rousing introduction to the team before they ran out onto the field while Jon Bon Jovi delivered the Patriots' intro.
- Stars including NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Travis Kelce and Apple CEO Tim Cook were on the sidelines ahead of the game while Jay-Z's daugther, Blue Ivy, leaped in one of the end zones to take a photo.
- During the TV coverage, comedian and actor Adam Sandler, tennis legend Roger Federer and Flavor Flav were spotted in the stadium.
- Green Day performed a medley of their hits, including an uncensored American Idiot, during a tribute to former Super Bowl MVPs with Bad Bunny to perform his highly anticipated halftime show.
