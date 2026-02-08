Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl halftime show and how to watch

Kid Rock defends Turning Point USA halftime show amid backlash
  • Right-wing organisation Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is staging an alternative "All-American Halftime Show" on 8 February 2026, coinciding with the NFL's Super Bowl.
  • The event is a protest against the NFL's choice of Super Bowl performers, specifically Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who was criticised by conservative figures.
  • Artists confirmed to perform at TPUSA's show include Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.
  • The NFL has reportedly doubled down on its choices, adding rock band Green Day, described as critics of Trump, to its Super Bowl lineup, despite Trump's disapproval.
  • The "All-American Halftime Show" will be broadcast across four conservative networks and TPUSA's social media channels, though its physical location remains undisclosed.
