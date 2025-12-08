Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Superman actor clashed with director over climactic scene in new film

‘Superman’ reboot: First look at James Gunn's new trailer
  • Actor David Corenswet disclosed a disagreement with director James Gunn regarding a pivotal scene in the new Superman film.
  • The dispute focused on Superman and Lois Lane's kiss at the movie's conclusion.
  • Corenswet argued for Superman to chuckle after Lois's 'I love you too', indicating his certainty of her affection.
  • Gunn initially sought a more solemn reaction, believing Corenswet's lighthearted take was not working.
  • Corenswet's interpretation ultimately prevailed, with the chuckle included, a moment praised by fellow actor Jonathan Bailey.
