Sydney Sweeney reveals she was told to ‘fix’ her face to make it in Hollywood
- Sydney Sweeney revealed she faced criticism during early acting auditions, including being told to fix her face or get Botox at 16 due to her expressive eyebrows.
- She also recounted an experience where a casting director was inattentive during her audition, eating a bag of chips.
- Despite these negative encounters, Mike White, creator of The White Lotus, praised Sweeney's “unaffected” quality and “natural screen magnetism.”
- Last month, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that he was advised to change his name to “Lenny Williams” at around 12 or 13 because his birth name was deemed “too ethnic.”
- DiCaprio's father strongly opposed the suggested name change, ensuring his son retained his original identity.