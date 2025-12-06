Sydney Sweeney comes clean on her views after advert controversy
- Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney has broken her silence regarding the backlash to an American Eagle jeans advert, admitting her previous silence on the matter has "widened the divide".
- The "Great Jeans" campaign faced scrutiny as critics interpreted its wordplay on "jeans" as a reference to eugenics, a discredited theory of selective breeding.
- Sweeney expressed surprise at the reaction, stating she does not support the views some connected to the campaign and aims to bring people together.
- American Eagle consistently defended the advert, clarifying that the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" was always about its denim products and celebrating individual style.
- Sweeney also found it "surreal" that US President Donald Trump reacted to the advert.