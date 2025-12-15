Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sydney Sweeney opens up about plastic surgery in lie detector test

Sydney Sweeney has become more 'guarded'
  • Sydney Sweeney confirmed her breasts are natural during a Vanity Fair lie detector test with co-star Amanda Seyfried.
  • She explicitly stated she has never undergone any cosmetic surgery, with the lie detector confirming her truthfulness.
  • As a teenager, Sweeney considered a breast reduction due to insecurities but was persuaded against it by her mother.
  • She expressed gratitude for not having the surgery, now liking her natural figure and encouraging others to embrace their bodies.
  • Sweeney also revealed she faced pressure in Hollywood to alter her appearance, including being advised to get Botox at 16.
