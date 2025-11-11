Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sydney Sweeney appears unphased by film’s abysmal box office debut

Sydney Sweeney on playing Christy Martin: 'You're telling their truth'
  • Sydney Sweeney stars as female boxing legend Christy Martin in the new biopic 'Christy', which she also produced.
  • The film had a poor box office debut, earning only $1.3 million at the domestic box office and averaging only $649 per location.
  • Despite the low box office figures, Sweeney expressed deep pride in the film, stating it was one of the greatest honours of her life.
  • She highlighted the movie's message of survival, courage, and hope, aiming to raise awareness for domestic violence.
  • 'Christy' depicts the severe physical and emotional abuse Martin suffered from her ex-husband, who attempted to murder her in 2010 and later died in prison.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in