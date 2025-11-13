Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boxing icon leaps to Sydney Sweeney’s defence in Ruby Rose row

Christy trailer
  • Former WBC boxing champion Christy Martin has defended actor Sydney Sweeney after Ruby Rose criticised Sweeney's portrayal of Martin in a new biopic, Christy.
  • Rose, who claimed she was originally attached to play Martin, called Sweeney a 'cretin' and stated she “ruined the film”, implying Sweeney was unsuitable to portray a lesbian icon.
  • Martin, 57, shared a photo with Sweeney, 28, on social media, praising Sweeney for her dedication to the film and Martin's story, calling her a “friend and ally”.
  • The sports drama, directed by David Michôd, stars Sweeney as boxing legend Martin, who competed in the ring from 1989 to 2012.
  • Sweeney has recently faced other scrutiny, including over her American Eagle ad campaign and her response to a political figure's praise, though she dismissed monitoring the latter closely.
