Sydney Sweeney risks criminal charges over Hollywood sign stunt
- Actor Sydney Sweeney reportedly climbed the Hollywood sign as part of a promotional stunt for her new lingerie line, Syrn.
- While she obtained a permit for filming, Sweeney allegedly did not secure permission from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to touch or climb the landmark's letters.
- The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed that no such permission was granted, raising the possibility of criminal trespassing or vandalism charges against Sweeney and her production team.
- Climbing the Hollywood sign is illegal, despite its location on public land, and can lead to fines of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail.
- The Los Angeles Police Department has stated that no crime was committed in this incident, and consequently, no investigation is currently underway.