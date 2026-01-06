Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sydney Sweeney hit film getting sequel after ‘outpouring on social media’

Amanda Seyfried 'guarantees' The Housemaid sequel and hopes for cameo appearance
  • Lionsgate has confirmed a sequel to the psychological thriller The Housemaid, titled The Housemaid's Secret.
  • Production for the follow-up is scheduled to commence later this year, drawing from the second book in Freida McFadden's bestselling trilogy.
  • The original film, directed by Paul Feig and starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, has been a significant box-office success, grossing over $75 million domestically and $33 million globally against a $35 million budget.
  • Paul Feig and Sydney Sweeney are expected to return for the sequel, with Sweeney also taking on an executive producer role and Rebecca Sonnenshine writing the script.
  • This success marks a major box-office victory for Sydney Sweeney, following a disappointing performance from her previous film, Christy.
