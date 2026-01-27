Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Take That chronicle their fame, fallout and forgiveness in Netflix documentary

Take That - Official Trailer
  • A new three-part Netflix documentary, narrated by current Take That members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen, charts the rise, fall, and comeback of the British boyband.
  • The documentary reveals Gary Barlow's early struggles with songwriting pressure and his personal difficulties, including an eating disorder, following the band's initial split in 1996.
  • It highlights a past comment by Barlow, who called Robbie Williams 'Blobby', which deeply affected Williams and was later addressed during their reconciliation.
  • Mark Owen clarifies that the lyrics for Take That's comeback single 'Shine' were not exclusively about Robbie Williams, but rather a message of encouragement for all band members.
  • The film details the emotional 2010 reunion of the original five members, including Robbie Williams, which led to the successful album Progress and helped resolve long-standing issues between Barlow and Williams.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in