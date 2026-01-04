Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marvel actor and popular comedian revealed in new Taskmaster line-up

Matthew Baynton eats yogurt off a shoe on Taskmaster
  • The line-up for Taskmaster's 21st season has been announced, featuring five new celebrities.
  • Contestants include comedian Amy Gledhill, The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci, Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page, The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett, and Marvel actor Kumail Nanjiani.
  • This marks the first time the series will feature two Oscar nominees, with Iannucci and Nanjiani having received nods for their previous work.
  • Fans have expressed significant excitement and praise for the genius selection of participants, particularly Nanjiani's involvement.
  • The popular Channel 4 series is anticipated to return later this year, with a likely release in March based on previous seasons.
