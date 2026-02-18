Taylor Swift wins major accolade after record-breaking album
- Taylor Swift has been named the world's biggest-selling artist for a record sixth time by the IFPI, the global body representing the recorded music industry.
- This marks her fourth consecutive year topping the global artist chart, having previously secured the accolade in 2019 and 2014.
- Her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, released in October, broke records for its opening week and offered insights into her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.
- Swift also expanded her reach with a cinematic event, The Official Release Of A Showgirl, and The End Of An Era tour docuseries on Disney+.
- She started the new year by achieving her sixth UK number one single with 'Opalite', accompanied by a star-studded music video featuring Cillian Murphy and Lewis Capaldi.
