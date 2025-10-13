Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taylor Swift confirms long-rumoured documentary

Taylor Swift responds to fans who don't like 'The Life of a Showgirl'
  • Taylor Swift has announced a six-part documentary series and a concert film about her record-breaking Eras Tour.
  • Both will be released on Disney+ on 12 December, the day before her 36th birthday.
  • The documentary offers an intimate look at Swift's life during the tour, featuring cameos from Travis Kelce and other artists.
  • The concert film, titled “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show”, was filmed at the tour's finale in Vancouver.
  • This release marks the first time fans will see material incorporating songs from her 2024 album, “The Tortured Poets Department”.
