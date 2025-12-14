Taylor Swift surprises Eras Tour crew with jaw-dropping bonus
- Taylor Swift distributed a total of $197 million in bonuses to her Eras Tour team following the conclusion of the record-breaking global tour in December 2024.
- The bonuses were given to a wide array of staff, including production crew, assistants, carpenters, dancers and band members.
- Swift's new documentary series, The End of an Era, showcases her personally presenting these bonuses and handwritten notes to emotional team members.
- She stated her intention to establish a precedent where road crew bonuses increase proportionally with the tour's gross earnings.
- This act of generosity follows an earlier distribution of over $55 million to her team after the North American leg in August, which included $100,000 for each truck driver.