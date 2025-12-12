Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s new documentary series
- Taylor Swift's new six-episode docuseries, The End of an Era, has premiered on Disney+, reflecting on the immense scale and origins of her record-breaking Eras Tour.
- The series reveals the tour's catalysts, including the sale of her back catalogue and the global pandemic, while also touching upon the Ticketmaster controversy.
- Swift discusses a foiled terror plot that led to the cancellation of three Vienna dates and her emotional reaction to a knife attack in Southport, England, which affected her fans.
- The docuseries features appearances from Travis Kelce, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch, and highlights the contributions of her band members and dancers.
- It also details Swift's generous bonuses to her crew and the secret preparations for "The Tortured Poets Department" segment of the tour, which predated the album's release.