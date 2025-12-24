Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Taylor Swift makes massive donations to charities ahead of Christmas

The singer made $1 million donations to Feeding America and the American Heart Association
  • Taylor Swift donated $1 million each to Feeding America and the American Heart Association ahead of Christmas.
  • The donation to the American Heart Association was made in honour of her father, Scott Swift, who underwent quintuple bypass surgery.
  • Feeding America's CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, thanked Swift for her continued support in helping families facing hunger.
  • American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown stated that Swift's generosity would raise awareness for heart health and strengthen prevention efforts.
  • Swift has a history of significant charitable giving, including previous donations to food banks and providing $197 million in bonuses to her Eras Tour staff.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in