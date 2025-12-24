Taylor Swift makes massive donations to charities ahead of Christmas
- Taylor Swift donated $1 million each to Feeding America and the American Heart Association ahead of Christmas.
- The donation to the American Heart Association was made in honour of her father, Scott Swift, who underwent quintuple bypass surgery.
- Feeding America's CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, thanked Swift for her continued support in helping families facing hunger.
- American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown stated that Swift's generosity would raise awareness for heart health and strengthen prevention efforts.
- Swift has a history of significant charitable giving, including previous donations to food banks and providing $197 million in bonuses to her Eras Tour staff.