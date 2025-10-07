Taylor Swift reveals why Ed Sheeran only found out about her engagement on Instagram
- Taylor Swift revealed that Ed Sheeran discovered her engagement to Travis Kelce via Instagram.
- Swift explained that she did not call Sheeran directly because he does not own a working phone.
- She detailed that contacting Sheeran involves emailing him to arrange a FaceTime call, which requires him to find an iPad.
- Swift shared these details during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
