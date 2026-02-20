Taylor Swift earns another significant award thanks to latest album

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

  • Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, has been officially crowned the best-selling album globally for 2025 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).
  • Released in October last year, the album secured the top spot across multiple IFPI charts, including the general albums chart, physical releases and paid downloads, and vinyl sales.
  • Swift broke her own record for the most physical records sold for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating her continued commercial dominance.
  • IFPI chief executive Victoria Oakley highlighted Swift's strong connection with fans worldwide and the global diversity of today's music market.
  • Other top-selling albums included Morgan Wallen's I’m The Problem and the Kpop Demon Hunters soundtrack, while Bruno Mars's single “APT” was named the best-selling track of 2025 globally.
