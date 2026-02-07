Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This is the exact chat show moment that inspired Taylor Swift’s new music video

Chat show moment that inspired Taylor Swift’s latest music video
  • Taylor Swift's latest music video was inspired by a moment during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
  • In October, Swift was a guest on the BBC talk show to promote her album, alongside Domhnall Gleeson, Lewis Capaldi, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith.
  • During the programme, Domhnall Gleeson jokingly expressed a desire to star in one of Swift's music videos, which sparked the idea for her.
  • A week later, Swift had written a script for her song “Opalite”, with Gleeson cast in the starring role.
  • Upon the video's release on 6 February, Swift stated her wish for all her fellow Graham Norton guests, including Graham himself, to be involved in the project.
