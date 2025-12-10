Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taylor Swift hit by bot-fuelled Nazi conspiracy campaign, study finds

  • Research by the AI-driven platform Gudea found a coordinated online attack accusing Taylor Swift of promoting Nazi and right-wing ideologies through her latest album.
  • The campaign, primarily driven by bot-like accounts, interpreted Swift's song lyrics and merchandise, such as a lightning-bolt necklace, as references to white supremacy and SS insignia.
  • Gudea's analysis of over 24,000 posts and 18,000 accounts revealed that a small percentage of accounts generated a significant portion of the discussion, pushing conspiracy theories linking Swift to the MAGA movement and trad-wife norms.
  • Significant spikes in bot-like activity were observed in October, with up to 73.9 per cent of conversation volume on certain days being driven by inauthentic accounts and conspiracist content.
  • The study highlighted a 'cross-event amplification network' influencing multiple celebrity controversies, suggesting that such strategically seeded falsehoods can convert into widespread authentic discourse, even if not initially believed.
