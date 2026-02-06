All the celebrity cameos in Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ music video
- Taylor Swift has released the Nineties-inspired music video for her hit single "Opalite", featuring fellow guests from her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
- The video's concept was sparked by a light-hearted joke from Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson during their appearance on the chat show.
- Gleeson and Swift star as individuals in unhappy relationships who find each other after trying a mysterious product advertised by Cillian Murphy.
- Lewis Capaldi appears as a mall photographer, while Jodie Turner-Smith and Greta Lee make cameo appearances on retro TV screens.
- The "Opalite" music video is currently exclusively available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.
