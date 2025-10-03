Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Travis Kelce-inspired song

Taylor Swift reveals Travis's 'favourite' track on new album
  • Taylor Swift appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on 3 October.
  • She confirmed that the track “Opalite” is dedicated to her fiancé, American football star Travis Kelce, whose birthstone is an opal.
  • Swift revealed that “Opalite” is Kelce's favourite song from the new album and described it as a metaphor for creating one's own happiness.
  • The singer also spoke about her engagement to Kelce, detailing his elaborate proposal which involved building a garden at his home.
  • The Life Of A Showgirl is Swift's first album since announcing her engagement and features 12 songs, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.
