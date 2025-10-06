Taylor Swift reimagines Ophelia’s story in latest music video
- Taylor Swift has released the music video for “The Fate Of Ophelia”, the first from her new album The Life of a Showgirl, which debuted on 3 October.
- The video, written and directed by Swift, premiered at a film screening and was subsequently released on YouTube on 6 October.
- It reimagines Shakespeare's character Ophelia, with Swift portraying a showgirl through various historical eras.
- The video is replete with 'Easter eggs', featuring numerous references to Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce and her regained control over her back catalogue.
- Swift’s video contrasts with the original character’s fate by showing her face above water at the end, rather than drowning as Ophelia did in Hamlet.