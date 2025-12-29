Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s generous Christmas gifts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly surprised employees at Arrowhead Stadium with cash gifts over Christmas.
- Stadium employee Robyn Gentry received $600 from the couple and Travis's mother, Donna Kelce, after a Kansas City Chiefs game.
- Gentry described the gesture as equivalent to two weeks' wages and framed one of the $100 notes as a keepsake.
- This act of kindness follows Swift's significant bonuses given to her Eras Tour team, as highlighted in her recently released docuseries.
- Swift explained her philosophy of sharing success with her crew, leading to emotional reactions from recipients of the tour bonuses.