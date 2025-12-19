Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taylor Swift reveals when she became ‘obsessed’ with Travis Kelce

How Taylor Swift took over pop culture (again)
  • Taylor Swift revealed that her mother, Andrea, was instrumental in setting her up with her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.
  • Andrea learned of Kelce's interest after he publicly expressed disappointment on his podcast about not being able to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number.
  • After consulting a family expert on the Kansas City Chiefs who praised Kelce's character, Andrea actively sought to facilitate a meeting between the two.
  • Swift, who previously avoided dating athletes, became “obsessed” with Kelce and learning American football after he described it as “violent chess.”
  • The couple announced their engagement in August with an Instagram post featuring Kelce proposing and showcasing a large diamond ring.
