Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance in Winter Olympics video
- Taylor Swift has introduced Team USA's three female figure skaters, the “Blade Angles” – Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito – for the 2026 Olympics in Milan.
- Swift's voice featured in an NBC Olympics video, where she referred to the skaters as "three American Showgirls on ice," referencing her latest album, 'The Life of A Showgirl'.
- She individually praised each skater, highlighting Amber Glenn's resilience, Alysa Liu's return to skating on her own terms, and Isabeau Levito's family connection to Milan.
- The trio are strong competitors, with Glenn and Liu having made previous Olympic appearances and Levito making her debut after winning a silver medal at the 2024 World Championships.
- The skaters, who have spoken about their strong friendship, are set to compete in the Women’s Single Skating Short Programme and Free Skate events this week.
