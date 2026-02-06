Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taylor Swift shares surprise Olympics message during opening ceremony

NBC wrote, ‘Milan Cortina was on Taylor Swift’s mind and she has a message for all #WinterOlympics athletes!’
NBC wrote, ‘Milan Cortina was on Taylor Swift’s mind and she has a message for all #WinterOlympics athletes!’ (Getty)
  • Taylor Swift delighted fans with a special Winter Olympics message during the opening ceremony.
  • Donning a Team USA long-sleeve Ralph Lauren T-shirt, she said in the video, “I just wanted to send a message to all of the athletes that are competing in the Olympics.”
  • She continued, “I just wanted to say thank you. Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you've sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion. Everything that has gotten you to this point, where you're so excellent at something. It’s just really inspiring.”
  • Her message came on the same day she dropped a music video for her song Opalite.
  • The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony got underway at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT) with a series of vibrant performances honoring Italy’s roots.

