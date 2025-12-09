Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing hosts make announcement about their final episode

Claudia Winkleman makes vow to Johannes Radebe ahead of Strictly exit
  • Long-serving Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are preparing for their emotional departure from the BBC competition.
  • Their final appearance will be during the Christmas special on 25 December, marking the end of their co-hosting tenure since 2014.
  • Speaking on the sister show, It Takes Two, both presenters admitted the reality of their imminent exit had not yet fully sunk in.
  • Tess Daly stated she expects to be emotional on the 20th, having been fully absorbed by the current series.
  • Claudia Winkleman added that while they will be emotional afterwards, the focus during the finale will remain on the winners.
