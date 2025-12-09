Tess Daly surprised with sweet Bruce Forsyth montage in final Strictly: It Takes Two appearance
- Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly became emotional on It Takes Two while watching a montage of her best moments with Sir Bruce Forsyth.
- Daly and her co-host, Claudia Winkleman, are set to leave the BBC dancing competition after 15 years.
- Daly first presented the show alongside Sir Bruce Forsyth until his departure from the programme in 2013.
- She described her time with the late TV star as 'unreal' and 'a really special time'.
- Daly stated that these memories are ones she will 'hold dear in my heart for the rest of my life'.