Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing at end of series
  • Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have announced they will leave Strictly Come Dancing after the current series concludes.
  • The popular presenting duo shared a video statement on Daly’s Instagram to confirm the news to fans.
  • They stated that they always intended to leave the show together and believe now is the right time.
  • Daly and Winkleman expressed their love for hosting the show and thanked the BBC and the entire production team.
  • They will continue to host the remainder of the current series before their final farewell.
