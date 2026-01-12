Teyana Taylor sends powerful message during emotional Golden Globes speech
- Teyana Taylor secured her first Golden Globe award for Best Female Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2026 Golden Globes.
- She was honoured for her performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film, One Battle After Another.
- Taylor became visibly emotional upon receiving the award, which was the first presented during the ceremony.
- During her acceptance speech, she acknowledged her daughters, thanked director Paul Thomas Anderson, and delivered an empowering message to Black women and girls.
- This win marks Taylor's inaugural Golden Globe nomination and subsequent victory, triumphing over fellow nominees including Emily Blunt and Ariana Grande.