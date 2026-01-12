Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Teyana Taylor sends powerful message during emotional Golden Globes speech

One Battle After Another (Trailer 2)
  • Teyana Taylor secured her first Golden Globe award for Best Female Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2026 Golden Globes.
  • She was honoured for her performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film, One Battle After Another.
  • Taylor became visibly emotional upon receiving the award, which was the first presented during the ceremony.
  • During her acceptance speech, she acknowledged her daughters, thanked director Paul Thomas Anderson, and delivered an empowering message to Black women and girls.
  • This win marks Taylor's inaugural Golden Globe nomination and subsequent victory, triumphing over fellow nominees including Emily Blunt and Ariana Grande.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in