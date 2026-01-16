Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Apprentice companion show gets a major revamp

Moment Thomas Skinner breaks down in tears in front of Lord Sugar in The Apprentice reunion
  • Angela Scanlon has been announced as the new presenter for The Apprentice companion show, Unfinished Business, replacing You're Fired.
  • The new show will feature interviews with fired candidates, alongside industry experts and celebrity fans, dissecting the drama and behind-the-scenes insights.
  • Scanlon expressed her excitement to be part of The Apprentice as it enters its 20th year, having recently participated in a celebrity version of the show.
  • Comedian Tom Allen stepped down from presenting You're Fired after six years, citing new ventures and thanking the cast and crew.
  • The first episode of The Apprentice: Unfinished Business is scheduled to air on Thursday 29 January at 10:05pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
