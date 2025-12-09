The Darkness release unique cover of Christmas classic
- The Darkness have launched their 2025 festive season with a cover of Cliff Richard’s Christmas classic "Mistletoe And Wine".
- Frontman Justin Hawkins has described their rendition as a musical departure, incorporating elements of shoegaze and drone.
- Earlier this year, the band released their eighth studio album Dreams On Toast which reached number two on the UK Official Albums Chart.
- In 2026, The Darkness will perform with Iron Maiden at Knebworth Park on 11th July.
- They will also undertake their largest headline tour in 20 years, a seven-date arena trek across the UK in December 2026, supported by Brothers Osborne and A.