The Grinch star tries on iconic costume 25 years later - and it still fits
- Taylor Momsen, who played Cindy Lou Who in The Grinch, recently tried on her original costume from the film.
- The actress shared a video on Instagram on Monday, 22 December, 25 years after the movie's release.
- Momsen, now 32, donned the iconic dress for a festive photoshoot.
- She found her arms were too muscular for the puffy sleeves, opting to wear the dress off-the-shoulder instead.
- Momsen captioned the post, confirming it was her actual costume and describing the experience as a 'surreal holiday season'.