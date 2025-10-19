The History of Sound director talks about film’s queer love story
- The film The History of Sound premiered at the London Film Festival on Saturday at the Royal Festival Hall.
- Director Oliver Hermanus spoke about the importance of queer film not being weighed down by shame.
- Hermanus described the film as exploring the concept of not realising someone is the love of your life.
- The movie is a tender period romance starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, set during World War I and centred on music and memory.
- The History of Sound is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas in early 2026.