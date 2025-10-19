Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The History of Sound director talks about film’s queer love story

The History of Sound director on the importance of queer films not being weighed down by shame
  • The film The History of Sound premiered at the London Film Festival on Saturday at the Royal Festival Hall.
  • Director Oliver Hermanus spoke about the importance of queer film not being weighed down by shame.
  • Hermanus described the film as exploring the concept of not realising someone is the love of your life.
  • The movie is a tender period romance starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, set during World War I and centred on music and memory.
  • The History of Sound is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas in early 2026.
