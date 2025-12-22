Kate Winslet’s cozy home in ‘The Holiday’ can be yours for $399 a night
- Georgia-based home designer Lucy Small spent nine months creating an exact replica of the iconic English cottage from the film The Holiday.
- Small undertook the project after discovering the original cottage, featured in the rom-com, was a soundstage set rather than a real location.
- Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia, the Holiday Cottage opened in October and is available for short-term rentals, starting from $399 per night.
- The designer faced challenges in replicating the film's unrealistic architecture, such as adapting the layout to meet modern building codes and adding a second bedroom for practicality.
- The Holiday Cottage has proven highly popular, with bookings extending through May 2026, offering fans a unique and nostalgic, cozy escape.