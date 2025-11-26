Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New TV show pulled days before premiere amid controversy

  • AppleTV has withdrawn its new French thriller, The Hunt, just days before its scheduled global premiere.
  • The decision followed plagiarism allegations against the show's creator, Cédric Anger.
  • Critics, led by French media commentator Clément Garin, claimed the series closely resembles Douglas Fairbairn's 1973 novel, Shoot.
  • Sources indicated that neither Apple nor the producer, Gaumont, were aware of the potential similarities during the show's development.
  • Gaumont has temporarily postponed the broadcast and is conducting an internal review into the intellectual property matters.
