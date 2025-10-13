Beloved British comedy to make comeback over a decade after original finale
- The creators of the cult UK comedy "The Inbetweeners" have confirmed the show is set to return, over a decade after its original finale.
- Showrunners Iain Morris and Damon Beesley's production company, Fudge Park, has partnered with Banijay UK, paving the way for the series' comeback.
- The deal "unlocks the rights and the potential" for new content across various platforms, including film, television, and stage, with "more adventures" planned for the original four characters.
- While specific details regarding the format (new series, film, or spin-off) are yet to be revealed, the creators' statements imply the original cast will be central.
- This announcement marks a significant shift, as cast members, including Simon Bird, had previously expressed doubts about a revival, citing concerns about the characters' ages and the 2019 reunion's negative reception.